WITH just a month a one day to go until Christmas, it's getting close to time to think about getting your decorations up - if you haven't already.

While some opt for artificial trees there’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree – complete with pine scent – to decorate, put presents under and spread some festive cheer.

Here are some of the places near Newport and Monmouthshire offering real Christmas trees.

WENTWOOD FOREST

Nestled between Newport and Monmouthshire, Wentwood Forest will be offering sustainable Christmas trees from Friday, November 27.

Their Christmas tree market is located off the main forest road – Usk to Llanvair Discoed Road.

Wentwood Forest is supported by Christmas Tree Wales, a family-run business that’s been in the Christmas tree game for more than 25 years, meaning all trees are sourced from environmentally sustainable specialist UK Christmas tree nurseries.

Christmas Tree Wales grows trees at their nursery in Monmouthshire and pride themselves on not using pesticides in their plantations.

Wentwood Forest will be have Christmas trees, wreaths and mistletoe for sale from November 27; it is open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

Find out more at christmastreeswales.com

PINEWOOD CHRISTMAS TREES

Pinewood Christmas Trees is another family-run Christmas tree business – the address is Pinewood Meadows, Michaelston Road, Draethen (NP10 8GA).

The family have been growing trees since the 1970s and are pros at helping people find the “perfect” Christmas tree.

Those hoping to buy a Pinewood Christmas Tree can visit the village of Draethen – turning left in front of the Hollybush Pub and going past the pub up the lane for approximately 700m – Pinewood Christmas Trees will be on the left.

They are open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays, with no booking required.

Those hoping to buy a real tree on the weekend need to book a ticket – either for collecting a previously-ordered tree, or to choose and buy one.

Book tickets through pinewoodchristmastrees.co.uk/Book-a-ticket.html

CLEARWELL FARM

Based between Newport and Cardiff, Clearwell Farm offers family fun with guests welcome to come and pick their Christmas tree.

They have a variety of options including: Nordmann Fir, Noble Fir, Norway Spruce, Grand Fir, and some Lodgepole Pine (we don't know what that means - but they certainly sure do).

Clearwell Farm will also have wreaths and mistletoe on offer.

Guests can either select a tree from Clearwell’s Christmas tree barn or choose and cut their own, with tickets, which are selling out quickly, at £5 a car.

Book your tickets to get a real Christmas tree from Clearwell Farm at ticketsource.co.uk/clearwell-farm

BERRY HILL FRUIT FARM

Berry Hill Fruit Farm in Coedkernew (NP10 8UD), is situated just off the A48, and will be offering Christmas trees, wreaths and mistletoe soon.

They will be announcing the news on Facebook this week - you can follow them @berryhillfarmgwent

Alternatively, check out their website or call 01633 681590.