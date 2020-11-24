ONE person has been hospitalised following a crash in Newport which saw a car end up on its roof.
The incident occurred on Chepstow Road, which was closed in both directions - between The Coldra and Ringwood Avenue.
One car was involved.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, November 24, at approximately 7:48am to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Chepstow Road, Newport.
"We responded with one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was transported by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.”