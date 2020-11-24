A TEACHING union has warned that the Welsh Government's new face mask rules could cause "confusion".

The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) Cymru have said the new rules could lead to "a mixed economy across Wales".

They added that it was "not the responsibility of schools to educate the wider public of what is a public health issue".

In the new Welsh Government guidance announced yesterday, face coverings should be worn, unless exempt, in the following cases:

In all areas outside the classroom by staff and pupils in secondary schools and colleges

On dedicated school and college transport for pupils in year seven and above

By all visitors to schools and colleges, including parents and carers dropping off and picking up children.

Commenting on the Welsh Government updated guidance on the use of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges, Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: “Decisions on face coverings must be based on medical and scientific evidence. If the Welsh Government’s latest medical advice suggests that there is a benefit to making them mandatory in secondary schools then we support that.

“But we need to government to be clear about it. Saying face coverings ‘should’ be worn, rather than they ‘must’ be, only leaves confusion for anxious families and staff, and could lead to a mixed economy across Wales.

“There needs to be clear communication to parents as to why the government feels masks should be worn – it is not the responsibility of schools to educate the wider public of what is a public health issue.

"Too often throughout this crisis school leaders have had to front tricky policy which is ultimately owned by our administrations, not schools.”

Making the announcement yesterday, education minister Kirsty Williams said: “It is vital that young people, parents, adults and the workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to ensure the educational environments are as safe as possible.

“We have been clear that we will keep every policy under review and will continue to follow scientific advice. The policy we are announcing today does just that.

“The new guidance is simple to follow, easier to administer and ensures that there is a consistent policy across Wales. We have already announced funding of £2.3 million to support the purchasing of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges.

“Social distancing and washing hands remain the most important measures that everyone in Wales must continue to take. Wearing face coverings can complement these measures, ensuring we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

“We will be working with schools and colleges to help reinforce the messages to pupils, parents and staff on the importance of taking responsibility to help save lives and protect our NHS.”