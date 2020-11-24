A LUSH pop-up store will be at Friars Walk this weekend.
The Lush Cardiff team will be hosting a Snow Fairy pop-up outside H&M at Friars Walk from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29.
The popular Snow Fairy Christmas range will be available to purchase. They have also announced they will be launching nine Snow Fairy scented products and five gifting options for the 15th anniversary of Snow Fairy.
Alongside all Snow Fairy scented products, the following exclusives will be on offer:
- Limited: Customers can buy exclusive Lush Snow Fairy shower gel with season’s greetings on the labels.
- Limited: An exclusive Snow Fairy SWAG Merch tote bag (made of organic cotton)
- Limited: three different Snow Fair Tour SWAG patches
The pop up will be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
To view the complete Snow Fairy range, head to Lush.co.uk.