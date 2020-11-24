GCSE exams in Wales scheduled to take place in January have been cancelled.
Qualifications Wales has announced Welsh Literature, English Literature and ICT exams which were due to be held in January will not take place.
The organisation said it had made the decision following the announcement by minister for education Kirsty Williams that next summer's GCSEs, AS and A-levels exams would not go ahead.
Non examination assessments (NEA) will continue to be included in GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020-2021.
Other planned assessments will go ahead.
Cancelled GCSEs:
- English Literature Unit 1
- Welsh Literature Unit 1
- ICT Unit 1 & 3
Taking place:
- New Health and Social Care and Child Care
- Level 2 Understanding Children's Care, Play, Learning and Development Unit 1: Promoting health and well-being throughout the life stages
- Level 2 Unit 1: Promoting health and well-being throughout the life stages
- Level 3 Principles and theories that influence children's care, play, learning and development in the 21st century in Wales
- Level 3 Unit 2: Factors affecting individuals’ growth and development across the lifespan and how this impacts on outcomes, care and support needs
- Legacy GCSEs
- Home Economics Child Development Unit 1 (resit only includes cash-in)
- Health & Social Care Unit 2 (resit only includes cash-in)
- Health & Social Care Unit 3 (resit only includes cash-in)
- Skills Challenge Certificate
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, said: “We know that learners and teachers want to hear about these decisions as quickly as possible.
"So, having listened to the views expressed in the Design and Delivery Advisory Group, we have made these early decisions now. Our priority remains fairness to learners past present and future.”