FORMER public toilets in Abertillery have been put up for sale by Blaenau Gwent council.
The loos in Tillery Street, near the town centre, are currently unoccupied and in need of some repairs.
A description of the property says: “There is considerable internal damage to the property, including ceilings down and leaks.
“The successful buyer must enter with caution and adhere to relevant health and safety guidance following purchase.”
The council is selling the property freehold and inviting bids by informal tender.
The brick-built building includes a parking area to the front and a gas central heating.
It is located north of the town centre in an area with a mix of residential and retail properties.
A spokesman for the council said: “As the former public toilets in Abertillery are no longer managed by the council they are being put up for sale in accordance with the terms of the council’s disposal and acquisition of land and property policy.”
The closing date for bids is Friday, December 18, at 5pm. Inquiries can be sent to lee.williams3@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk.