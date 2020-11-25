MARTIN Lewis has revealed how couples in the UK can receive a welcome boost of £1200 in the lead-up to Christmas.

You have to have been born after April 6, 1935 to claim, but Mr Lewis has warned hundreds and thousands of people who are eligible are missing out.

The cash-saving guru was speaking on the Lorraine show earlier this week and revealed married couples can claim Marriage Tax Allowance and be paid in time for Christmas.

The government’s Marriage Tax Allowance can be backdated over four years meaning couples could claim up to £1,188 in some cases.

"If in your marriage, one of you is a non-tax payer and one of you is a basic, 20 per cent rate tax payer, the non-tax payer can apply to shift 10 per cent of their personal allowance to the tax payer,” Mr Lewis explained.

"Your personal allowance is money you can earn without paying tax on it.

"So, this year, 10 per cnet of that is £1,250, so think of it, we take £1,250 from somebody who doesn't pay tax, we give it to the tax payer who would usually pay 20 per cent on that, and that's a saving of £250."

The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com added: "As it can be backdated for four years, if you are eligible, in total, there are people out there getting cheques for up to £1,188.

"This could come really quickly, many people will get this money before Christmas, if they apply now!

"The non-tax payer has to apply, it's on gov.uk, it's a little question set to see if you're eligible, there are hundreds of thousands of eligible people missing out."