CALLING all pastry lovers. Iceland has finally announced the return of the iconic limited edition Greggs Festive Bake, just in time for Christmas.
But the good news doesn’t stop there, the festive favourite is already available in stores and online in a pack of two for just £2.
As tasty as ever, the Greggs Festive Bake has a festive filling of rich Christmassy flavours that combine chicken breast pieces, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, all parcelled in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.
The customer favourite can be cooked from frozen in the oven for just 30 minutes, meaning they can be enjoyed whenever the mood strikes.
Iceland’s exclusive range of Greggs products include:
· Greggs 2 Sausage & Bean Melts (£1.50, 308g)
· Greggs 4 Sausage Rolls (£2.00, 427g)
· Greggs 2 Cheese & Onion Bakes (£1.50, 288g)
· Greggs Steak Bakes (£2.00, 280g)
· Greggs 16 Mini Sausage Rolls (£2.00, 433g)
· Greggs 2 Corned Beef Bakes (£2.00, 290g)
· Greggs 2 Vegetable Bakes (£2.00, 310g)
· Greggs Chicken Bakes (£2.00, 306g)
· Greggs 2 Bacon & Cheese Wraps (£2.00, 194g)
· Greggs 8 Sausage Rolls (£3.50, 854g)
· Greggs 2 Scotch Pies (£2.00, 282g)
· Greggs Limited Edition 2 Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake (£2.00, 318g)
You can find your nearest store with Iceland’s store locator.