A WOMAN has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a “kind and well-liked” father following a crash last Christmas.

Amber Thomas, 25, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to being responsible for the death of pedestrian Ken Haynes, 48.

Gwent Police officers were called to a collision involving him and a red Ford Fiesta on Hospital Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, on Christmas Day 2019 just before 10.55pm.

Mr Haynes died three days later surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

READ MORE

Thomas also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned sentence to January 15 and the defendant was granted bail.

Thomas was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Timothy Evans.

Following Mr Haynes’ death last year, his daughter Chloe said in a tribute: “He loved his cars and motorbikes and worked in a lot of the garages around Pontypool.

“He was well-known in the area and had a lot of friends.

“He was very kind. If you needed something, he would go out of his way to give you whatever he could.

“He was generous and well-liked in the community.

“He was funny and loved to laugh. It didn’t matter what was going on, he would always try and see the funny side of life.

“The messages of support we have received from people who knew him and knew us growing up have been amazing. It’s made me realise how well-liked he was.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has offered their support, it has made this so much easier.

“We have really been struggling, but even just the seemingly little things, like a card, really have made a difference.”