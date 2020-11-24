WALES striker Hal Robson-Kanu is one of the cover stars of a new children’s picture book featuring the most memorable goals ever scored at European Championships.

Mr Robson-Kanu’s iconic turn and finish in Wales' 3-1 triumph over Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals is among the goals included in Europe At Your Feet, with the West Bromwich Albion man also taking centre stage on the book cover.

Relive Hal Robson-Kanu's wonder goal in this highlights clip - skip to 3:50 for the big moment

Europe At Your Feet recounts each goal in entertaining rhyming commentary, which is written as if the reader is in the position of being the goalscorer. Young Wales fans will get to imagine themselves in Mr Robson-Kanu’s boots as Aaron Ramsey’s dinked cross arrives at their feet.

Rob Parker, author of Europe at Your Feet

All of the goals, including those scored by Mr Robson-Kanu, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco van Basten and Paul Gascoigne, are brought to life in vivid artwork by Spanish illustrator Lawerta.

Author Rob Parker said: “The book is a fun way for kids to bond with their parents over a shared love of football, while also learning to enjoy reading and poetry.

“Just like our previous football picture book World At Your Feet, we’re getting really positive feedback.

"Parents of young football fans who are usually reluctant readers have told us our books have got their children into reading.”

Mr Parker says he already knew Mr Robson-Kanu’s goal would be included when he sat down to write it.

MORE NEWS:

“We needed goals that were memorable, aesthetically pleasing and a bit different from the norm," he said.

"Hal’s goal against Belgium ticks all the boxes.

“We had great fun recreating the goal and capturing that famous spin and shot in words and illustrations.”

Robson-Kanu's goal famously gave Chris Coleman's Wales side a 2-1 lead over Belgium on their way to a 3-1 victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Europe At Your Feet’s publication is timely, with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford having this month launched a book club and a campaign to get more youngsters reading.

Writing on Twitter, the England international declared: “Reading is cool. Books are cool.”

Europe At Your Feet is published by Bullfinch Books and is available from worldatyourfeet.co