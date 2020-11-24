FIVE more people have died in relation to coronavirus in the Gwent region. This is out of 21 new deaths reported by Public Health Wales.
It brings the total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 440 and the total number of deaths in Wales to 2,406 – however this figure does not record some deaths in the community and is known to be higher.
Cases continue to rise in the Gwent area, with 202 of the 591 new cases reported in Wales being located in the Gwent region.
MORE NEWS:
- Coronavirus latest as health minister reports 'worrying increase' in Gwent cases
- New coronavirus testing centre opens today in Caerphilly county borough
- 'Worrying increase' in coronavirus cases across Gwent
There were 78 new cases recorded in Torfaen, 46 in Newport, 36 in Caerphilly, 24 in Monmouthshire and 18 in Blaenau Gwent.
The new cases brings the total cases in Wales to 73,828.
Here are all of the new cases that were recorded in Wales:
Torfaen – 78
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 65
Neath Port Talbot – 49
Newport – 46
Swansea – 42
Caerphilly – 36
Carmarthenshire – 32
Cardiff – 30
Bridgend – 25
Monmouthshire – 24
Wrexham – 24
Flintshire – 21
Merthyr Tydfil – 19
Blaenau Gwent – 18
Denbighshire – 13
Ceredigion – 10
Pembrokeshire – 9
Powys – 9
Vale of Glamorgan – 7
Gwynedd – 3
Conwy – 1
Anglesey – 0
Unknown location – 12
Resident outside of Wales - 22
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment