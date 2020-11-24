PLANS to build a cycle path on a disused railway track between Usk and Little Mill have been backed for approval, despite concerns over its impact on an ancient woodland.

Monmouthshire County Council is proposing to turn a former railway line, between Usk and the A472 to the west of Coleg Gwent, into a cycleway and footpath.

The planning application promises to provide a “safe off-road cycleway route”, linking Usk with railway and bus routes from Pontypool.

The route from Usk would link with the canal and other purpose built cycle tracks to Blaenavon and Blaenavon World Heritage Site, Pontypool, Cwmbran, Newport and the Brecon Beacons.

MORE NEWS:

But woodland conservation charity, the Woodland Trust, has objected to the plans over its impact on woodland in the area.

The charity says the proposed cycle route would pass through woodland for 170-metres from the former railway line, before then running 265-metres along the edge of ancient woodland.

“We are greatly concerned about the construction of a cycle route through Rhadyr Orles and along the dismantled railway that forms part of the edge habitat of Be-Penvane,” it says.

“The paths being proposed would result in damage and loss to these valuable areas of ancient woodland.”

However planning officers have backed the plans for approval.

The council’s tree officer said the impact of the development on trees along the route would be ‘low’.

“Only a small amount of excavation work will be required to facilitate the track, although a detailed condition is to be attached to ensure trees are safeguarded,” a planning report says.

The proposed cycle path, which would vary between 2.5 and 3.5-metres, would start off the A472 opposite the Usk Island picnic area car park and end just past the BAE Systems entrance.

It forms part of a wider proposed Usk to Pontypool national cycle route, which is aimed at increasing opportunities for use of cycling and walking by the charity, Sustrans.

The former railway line is currently used as farm access.

Several cycling and pedestrian refuges would be installed over a small section of the route, to provide shelter when there is farm traffic.

A planning report recommending approval says the development “is welcomed and will form part of a wider network that facilitates and encourages active travel”.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee will decide the plans at a meeting next Tuesday, December 1.