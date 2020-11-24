MOTORISTS will be sent on a 45 minute diversion in order to get a series of roadworks completed ahead of schedule.
Work on a new entry slip road westbound on the A465 at Brynmawr will be finished earlier than the 16 week predicted timescale.
However, in order to complete the work, overnight closures and a full weekend closure will take place next week.
The stretch of the A465 eastbound between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr will be closed between 8pm and 6am from Sunday, November 29, through to Thursday, December 3.
This will allow final work to be completed, including the installation of communication cabling.
After the eastbound overnight closures, a full weekend closure of the A465 will take place between Brynmawr and Gilwern.
That will start at 6am on Friday, December 4, until Monday, December 7.
During the weekend closure, the official diversion route will take motorists looking to get from Gilwern to Brynmawr on a 45 minute, 28 mile journey.
Drivers will be sent south from Gilwern on the A4042 to Pontypool, before sending them west to Crumlin on the A472.
From there, those looking to get to Brynmawr will be sent north on the A467, while those looking to rejoin the A465 will be sent on the A4046 to Ebbw Vale.
Following the closures, the westbound slip road between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale will open on December 7.