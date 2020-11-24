A TEACHER from Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School has been selected as the Welsh Conservative candidate for Torfaen in next year’s Senedd elections.

Gruffudd Parry, who teaches Welsh at the school, will be looking to win the seat from Welsh Labour's Lynne Neagle, who was re-elected in 2016 with 42.4 per cent of the vote, having represented the constituency since 1999.

Mr Parry has said education would be his top priority if elected.

Mr Parry said: “I am passionate about ensuring that educating our children remains at the forefront of our political priorities, and improving educational attainment is essential in providing all pupils with a good start in life.

“At present, one in ten Welsh students have a reading ability which is below average, and per pupil funding is £200 less than in England and £800 less than in Scotland.

“It is no wonder that academic attainment in Wales – particularly in relations to Science, Maths and Reading - is the lowest in the UK according to the PISA rankings. Urgent change is needed.”

The Senedd candidate said tackling poverty and reducing crime are also high on his list of priorities. He added the continued safety of local people is paramount, and he would like to see more police on the streets and CCTV cameras to help tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries.

On health, Mr Parry says he would campaign to ensure the £1.9 billion allocated to the Welsh NHS over the next three years is spent on addressing issues such as waiting times and shortages of doctors and nurses.

Mr Parry said he would support Torfaen’s local businesses and the self-employed by focusing on funding available to help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.