POLICE carried out a successful drug raid this morning.
Gwent Police executed a drugs warrant in Tredegar this morning, seizing £7,000 in cash and cannabis.
Gwent Police's team, which tackles "serious and organised crime" were helped by the Gwent Police dog section.
They have not disclosed the amount of the class B drug they found or where in Tredegar the discovery was made.
One man has been arrested for possession of a class B drug and possession of criminal property.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The man has been released under investigation and enquires are ongoing."
Sharing their success on social media Gwent Police also urged the public to contact them with details of crimes in their area.
Gwent Police said: "If you have any information about illegal drug activity in your area please call us on 101 or you can direct message us [either through Facebook or Twitter]
"You also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."