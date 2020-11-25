THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving and fraud to threats to kill.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Christian Jones

Christian Jones drove to a voluntary police interview with cocaine in his car and an iPhone containing his drug dealing history.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Markham, near Blackwood, was jailed for nearly three years.

Newport Crown Court heard how he turned to drug dealing after racking up gambling and cocaine debts.

Scott Preece

“Serial harasser” Scott Preece telephoned a man living in England and threatened to kill him the next time he came to Wales.

The 40-year-old, from Pontypool, warned Darren Harvey he would end up being dumped in Wentwood Forest.

Preece was jailed for 10 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Ryan Jones

Taxi driver Ryan Jones turned to dealing cocaine after he lost his cabbie’s licence and was found with more than £7,000 in cash when his home was raided.

The 36-year-old, from Cwmbran, also had 1,700 prescription drugs tablets at his address, including tramadol and diazepam.

He was jailed for 34 months.

Joe Parry

Newport 'coronavirus' criminal Joe Parry who coughed at police officer and crashed into five parked cars has been locked up.

The 27-year-old was jailed for 21 months.

Daniel Maslen

Rogue driver Daniel Maslen reached a speed of 90mph as he tried to escape the police when he led them on a chase through residential streets.

The 26-year-old was told by a judge it was lucky he didn’t cause anyone serious injury during the pursuit through Newbridge and Pontllanfraith.

Disqualified driver Maslen was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for two years and nine months.

William James

A karaoke singer made fake insurance claims for fires at his home and received more than £21,000 in pay-outs.

William James, 64, from Blackwood, tried to scam insurers over an 11-year period on 11 occasions.

He was jailed for 16 months.