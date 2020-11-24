FAMILIES from around the UK will be reunited for up to five days over Christmas after ministers from the Welsh, Scottish, Northern Ireland and UK Governments agreed to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Up to three households will be allowed to mix from December 23 to 27 - no matter where in the UK they are from - after an agreement was reached at a Cobra meeting bringing together the UK Government and the devolved administrations.

Speaking following the meeting, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “This has been a very long and difficult year for everyone. All our lives have been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone has done so much to help control the spread of the virus and to save lives. But that has meant many sacrifices, including not seeing family and close friends. We are all looking forward to Christmas and a chance to spend some time with all those we hold dear.

“Today, I met the first ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland and Michael Gove, from the UK Government, and I’m pleased we were able to agree a common four-nation plan for the festive period.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson has previously acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the “season to be jolly careful”, but the UK Government was determined to give families the chance to meet up at the end of a grim year.

A joint statement issued by all four governments said: "As 2020 draws to a close, we recognise it has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.

"We have all had to make significant sacrifices in our everyday lives, and many religious and community groups have already had to change or forgo their customary celebrations to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

"This cannot be a ‘normal’ Christmas. But as we approach the festive period, we have been working closely together to find a way for family and friends to see each other, even if it is for a short time, and recognising that it must be both limited and cautious.

"Even where it is within the rules, meeting with friends and family over Christmas will be a personal judgement for individuals to take, mindful of the risks to themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"We need everyone to think carefully about what they do during this period, balancing some increased social contact with the need to keep the risk of increased transmission of the virus as low as possible.

"This is particularly important when considering those who are vulnerable, and before deciding to come together over the festive period we urge the consideration of alternative approaches such as the use of technology or meeting outside."

The rules state:

Travel restrictions across the four administrations and between tiers will be lifted between December 23 and 27.

Up to three households can form an exclusive ‘bubble’ to meet at home during this period. When a bubble is formed it is fixed, and must not be changed or extended further at any point.

Each Christmas bubble can meet at home, at a place of worship or an outdoor public place, but existing, more restrictive rules on hospitality and meeting in other venues will be maintained throughout this period.

The statement continued: "It is important that everyone respects and abides by the rules of each nation wherever they choose to spend the festive period.

"Where there are any variations in our approach, these will be communicated by each administration accordingly. Further guidance will be provided in due course.

"The winter holiday period is a time often spent with family and friends, with schools and offices closing and people travelling over the bank holidays.

"Many have already begun making their plans, and we are today providing clarity to help people make the right choices for them, and enjoy time with those closest to them while staying within the rules to protect us all."