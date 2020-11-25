ROGERSTONE saw the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent last week according to new data published by Public Health Wales.

The Newport ward saw 55 new cases – which is a considerable increase on the previous week (12) and means 82 cases have been recorded in the ward in the 21 days up to November 21.

There were considerable increases across the rest of the city too. Marshfield and Pillgwenlly jumped from 11 cases in the previous week to 27 respectively, Maendy went from 10 to 24, Bettws went from seven to 21, and Langstone and Llanwern went from seven to 26.

There were noticeable increases in Torfaen too, where Abersychan jumped from nine to 40 cases in a week.

In Caerphilly Blackwood jumped from nine new cases to 31.

In Monmouthshire Magor and Rogiet jumped from five new cases to 17, as did Abergavenny and Crucorney.

The data shows the number of cases by Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) – areas containing 2,000 to 6,000 households, and is based on a rolling case rate for the last week, 21 days, and since the pandemic began.

The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area.

The data below shows how many cases were recorded in each MSOA in Gwent from November 15 to November 21.

Newport

Rogerstone: 55 new cases at a rolling rate of 596

Marshfield: 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 322.7

Pye Corner and Graig: 19 new cases at a rolling rate of 301

Gaer: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 190.6

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: 12 new cases at a rolling rate of 188.7

Bettws: 21 new cases at a rolling rate of 261.1

Duffryn and Maesglas: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 158.7

Pillgwenlly and Docks: 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 305.3

Stow Hill: 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 411.6

Shaftsbury and Crindai: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 118.1

Malpas: 22 new cases at a rolling rate of 280.6

Caerleon: 21 new cases at a rolling rate of 269.9

St Julians and Barnardtown: 25 new cases at a rolling rate of 352.5

Maendy: 24 new cases at a rolling rate of 300.4

Victoria and Somerton: 32 new cases at a rolling rate of 269.9

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 24 new cases at a rolling rate of 207.5

Ringland: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 242.4

Lawrence Hill: 17 new cases at a rolling rate of 293.4

Langstone and Llanwern: 26 new cases at a rolling rate of 293.8

Beechwood: seven new cases at a rolling rate of 114.9

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Aberysswg: 52 new cases at a rolling rate of 585.6

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 35 new cases at a rolling rate of 478

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 229.2

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 214.1

Bargoed: 28 new cases at a rolling rate of 453.4

St Cattwg: 23 new cases at a rolling rate of 302.4

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 31 new cases at a rolling rate of 319.5

Blackwood: 31 new cases at a rolling rate of 421.8

Newbridge: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 269.1

Pontllanfraith: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 209.3

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 26 new cases at a rolling rate of 335.6

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 27 new cases at a rolling rate of 262.7

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 22 new cases at rolling rate of 302.4

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: 20 new cases at a rolling rate of 343.2

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 26 new cases at a rolling rate of 320.9

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 21 new cases at a rolling rate of 229.6

Aber Valley: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 191.1

Bedwas and Trethomas: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 190.3

Risca West: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 250.7

Risca East: seven new cases at a rolling rate of 111.4

Machen: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 146.3

Caerphilly East: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 81.3

Caerphilly West: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 119.7

Caerphilly South: ten new cases at a rolling rate of 93.5

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: 48 new cases at a rolling rate of 678.3

Rassau and Beaufort: 21 new cases at a rolling rate of 298.1

Brynmawr: 19 new cases at a rolling rate of 342.3

Tredegar and Georgetown: 45 new cases at a rolling rate of 538.7

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 23 new cases at a rolling rate of 271.1

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 32 new cases at a rolling rate of 408.3

Blaina and Nantyglo: 39 new cases at a rolling rate of 411

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 34 new cases at a rolling rate of 377.7

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 24 new cases at a rolling rate of 341.6

Torfaen

Blaenavon: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 139.5

Abersychan: 40 new cases at a rolling rate of 540.3

Pontypool: 33 new cases at a rolling rate of 362.9

Trefethin and Penygarn: 35 new cases at a rolling rate of 458.7

New Inn: five new cases at a rolling rate of 84.6

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 196.6

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 17 new cases at a rolling rate of 222.5

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 16 new cases at a rolling rate of 247.3

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 17 new cases at a rolling rate of 252.6

Cwmbran: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 240

Croesyceiliog: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 192.6

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 21 new cases at a rolling rate of 281.3

Hollybush and Henllys: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 206.9

Monmouthshire