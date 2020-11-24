DESPITE coronavirus, the annual Blackwood pantomime will be going ahead this year – albeit in a different format.
Owen Money’s Peter Pan pantomime will be shown at the site of the former Civic Centre in Pontllanfraith as a drive-in, pre-recorded panto.
It has come together thanks to a joint effort between Caerphilly County Borough Council, Firefly Cinema Club and Rainbow Valley Productions.
A maximum of 60 cars will be able to attend each screening and there will be a matinee and an evening showing daily from December 18 to 24 and from December 26 to January 1.
For more information and tickets, visit www.fireflycinemaclub.co.uk