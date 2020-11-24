This year has been tough for so many people. Some businesses in Monmouthshire have been hit hard. I’m really pleased to see some of the support we’ve been providing businesses with starting to make a difference.

Some businesses have been successful in securing outdoor funding grants, and some really engaging and unique outdoor spaces are starting to pop up across Monmouthshire’s high streets.

More outside seating and heating areas will enable people to enjoy Monmouthshire’s businesses whilst meeting people outdoors – which is far safer than meeting inside.

On Monday 23, the third phase of the Freelancer’s Fund went live, and this now includes wedding photographers.

I would encourage those eligible to apply for this support. All grant information can be found at https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/firebreak-lockdown-business-support/

Our successful ‘Shop Local’ campaign continues to encourage more people to shop safely close to home. We are sharing festive cheer with our Christmas window displays which will be appearing around the county and the display you can find in the Market Hall, Abergavenny. Each display has been crafted by our wonderful pupils. Shoppers will spot colourful decorations and posters promoting the range of services businesses offer, including gift vouchers, being ‘dog friendly’, offering click and collect and home delivery.

With many of us starting to buy gifts and getting our festive food organised, the run up to Christmas gives us an opportunity to support the local businesses who need us the most.

These are so much more than just businesses – they are part of our community, a familiar friendly face we see on a regular basis. These people and their livelihoods play a huge part in Monmouthshire’s appeal and success. So think about ordering your turkey from a local butcher or farm shop, or head to an independent greengrocer for your vegetables.

It is also a fantastic opportunity to discover the wealth of talents we have here in Monmouthshire, so when it comes to gifts why not visit our local toy shops, crafters and clothing stores.

We’re also introducing free weekend parking in council car parks throughout December.

Our residents’ safety is still our top priority and temporary measures including widened walkways will remain in towns and villages as long as the Covid-19 regulations are in place, to allow residents to be able to maintain social distancing while picking up their Christmas essentials.

So when you’re next off to look for some Christmas gift ideas, start your search right on your doorstep.