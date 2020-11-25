A NEW project has been launched by Age Cymru to support older people living with dementia in Wales.

The Dementia Advocacy Project aims to make sure people impacted by the project will have a voice in the decisions that impact their lives, as well as helping protect those who may be at risk of harm.

The project is independent of any statutory service and will put the people it supports at the centre of decisions without any conflict of interest.

People will be able to refer themselves to the project or be referred by their family or carers. Referrals can also be made by local partner organisations and social services.

Advocates will build a picture of the person with dementia and gain an understanding of their social needs, cultural requirements, and personal wishes.

They will then ensure these are taken into account whenever key decisions are being made about their lives.

Advocates will also be able to support people going through the process of being diagnosed with dementia to ensure they have appropriate care and support.

Age Cymru’s Louise Hughes says: “People with dementia are at risk of being marginalised. Living with dementia should not mean people lose their identity or the way in which they live their lives.

“Independent advocacy is one of the most important ways we can help people living with dementia to express their wishes, be treated as partners and not have decisions imposed upon them.”

The project will be Wales-wide with advocates based in Gwent; Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil; Gwynedd and Anglesey; Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen; Swansea, Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot; Cardiff and the Vale Of Glamorgan; Conwy and Denbighshire; Flintshire and Wrexham; and Powys.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the project will run until March 2022.

For more information visit agecymru.org.uk/advocacy or call 07944 996 599.