A DRUG dealer started selling cannabis after running up a large debt when he crashed in a car he had bought on finance.

Joshua Maybourne, 23, of Sudbrook Road, Portskewett, near Caldicot, was caught after being stopped in a BMW at the start of the year.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said the defendant was pulled over on the A48 on February 2 and gave a positive test for drug-driving.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “There were three other occupants in the car.

“The defendant had 12g of cannabis worth £130, £240 in cash and a mobile phone with drug-related messages.

“Some were about the agreeing bank transfers and one was from someone called Adam who wanted to meet at Tesco to buy £120 of cannabis.

“The defendant was selling cannabis for financial gain.

“When he was interviewed by the police he told them he was dealing small amounts to friends and their friends to help with money problems he was having.”

Maybourne pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He had no previous convictions for any drug matters.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said: “The defendant had a car accident at the beginning of the year.

“It was bought on finance and it left him with a significant debt.

“He got a job as a delivery driver but he unfortunately lost that job as a result of this incident.

“The defendant got off his backside and got another job.”

The court heard he now works as a mechanic.

Mr Ace added: “It has put him on the straight and narrow. He works long hours, he contributes to the tax system and he is no longer using cannabis.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, told Maybourne: “You have no relevant previous convictions, you seem remorseful and you are very highly thought of by your employer.”

He jailed him for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

Maybourne was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £420 costs and a £149 surcharge.