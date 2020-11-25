TWO men could be going to jail after they pleaded guilty to serious assault charges.
Dewi James, 25, and David Preston, 28, both of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, appeared before the city’s crown court.
They both admitted causing actual bodily harm to Ross Compton.
Preston also pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Aled Irwin and affray.
The offences occurred in Newport on October 14, 2019.
The prosecutor in the hearing was David Pinnell, James was represented by Stuart John and Preston by Gareth Williams.
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, adjourned until December 11 and granted the defendants bail.
She warned them before they left the dock: “All sentencing options remain open.”