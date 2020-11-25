YESTERDAY it was announced that the UK will briefly relax coronavirus restrictions for Christmas.

Following a Cobra meeting – bringing the devolved Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish governments together with the UK Government – it was announced that up to three households will be allowed to mix from December 23 to December 27 - no matter where in the UK they are from.

The controversial move has resulted in mixed opinions from the public - this is what some Argus readers had to say on social media.

Some expressed concerns about the impact relaxed restrictions could have in the long run.

Emma Pilot said: “As much as I hate to say it – because who doesn’t want a normal Xmas? – I don’t see why Xmas should be any different.

"We must abide by coronavirus restrictions – all boroughs mixing will only end in tears."

Owain Harrhy added: "Not much point having a lovely Christmas mass-gathering only to meet up again for funerals in the New Year. (Just my opinion.)

"It's just one disrupted Christmas after all."

Others expressed criticism of how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled by the government.

Rosemary Holder said: “(Mark) Drakeford needs to do a Boris (Johnson) and go hide in his shed – he can take (Vaughan) Gething with him for his bubble. Fed up of their hokey cokey now.”

David Davies added: “Family is family. We don’t need permission or even ask for it.”

Concerns were also expressed that people will pay for these relaxed measures with further restrictions in the new year.

Jeff Lane said: "Hope the economy doesn't have to pay for it with a 25 day lockdown!"

Carol Ismail-Davies said: "Looking like the good guys giving us Christmas... ready for January lockdown."

Melanie Smith added: "Mark Drakeford will blame us in January and lock us down – he loves playing games with people’s mental health.”

Finally, some took a somewhat more diplomatic approach to the news.

Delma Price said: “He has said you can meet family – he doesn’t say you have too. It’s up to everyone if they want to – he knew people would do whatever they wanted.

“It’s up to us all to remember we will pay for this break at Christmas after it is long gone, with tighter restrictions – maybe more restrictions than before.

“It’s easy to condemn Mark Drakeford for making the rules but they were a joint effort with all of Britain.

“If you want to stay home and celebrate with those you live with, or meet with those you want to share Christmas with and follow the safety guidelines.

"You can’t please people all the time, so respect each other’s wishes.”