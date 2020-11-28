THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for wounding with intent, drug dealing and affray.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Christian Verrall

Road rage driver Christian Verrall mowed down a scooter rider when the “red mist descended” after his wing mirror was clipped.

The 32-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for 10 years after he broke Craig Bond’s leg and foot following his “cowardly and callous” attack in the Pill area of the city.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the victim could suffer potentially life-changing physical and mental scars after his horrific ordeal.

Scott Chamberlain

Scott Chamberlain stabbed his victim in the stomach at Caerphilly Castle when he was attacked.

The 24-year-old put Ioan Phillips in intensive care after he plunged a lock knife into his abdomen.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant lost part of his right ear when the complainant and another man assaulted him during a fight.

Chamberlain was jailed for two years and eight months.

Wyndham Bennett

A cocaine and cannabis dealer sent text bombs to clients marketing his goods and sold drugs worth more than £9,000 to one of his best customers.

Wyndham Bennett, 27, of Broadway, Pontypool, was jailed for more than three years after he pleaded guilty to trafficking offences.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said police raided the defendant’s home last July when mobile phones analysis from other investigations implicated him.

Reuben Edwards

Leonard Edwards

Nino Edwards

A father and his two sons launched an “outrageous” attack on a pub landlord, his bar staff and customers on New Year’s Day.

Reuben Edwards, 49, Leonard Edwards, 22, and Nino Edwards, 21, carried out the shocking assault at Pontypool’s Iron Duke after drinking a “prodigious” amount of alcohol.

Their victims were punched and kicked and chairs, bottles and glasses were thrown through the air during the appalling violence.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies told Cardiff Crown Court how the trio had been drinking pink gin and Monster Energy drink cocktails at the pub on January 1.

They were each jailed for 12 months.