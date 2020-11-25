A WORKER who stole more than £47,000 from his employer has been told to get ready for prison.
Hywel Davies, 35, was given the stark warning after pleading guilty to the theft from Andrew Jenkins of Blackwood firm Javen Products Ltd.
The defendant, of Paxton Close, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
Davies has admitted stealing £47,934.54 from his bosses.
He was granted bail and must return to court to be sentenced on December 8.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, warned Davies he is likely to face a prison sentence.