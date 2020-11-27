THIS weekend is the start of Advent which means it's officially time to get the decorations out and decorate your Christmas tree.

If you’re choosing to buy a real tree this year there are a few things you need to know:

Why do we decorate Christmas trees?

Decorating your home with an evergreen fir tree has been a tradition for much longer than you may think.

Christians and Pagans have used the tree to celebrate winter festivals for thousands of years.

Pagans used branches of the fir tree to decorate their homes during the winter soltice as it made them think of the spring to come. Christians use it as a sign of everlasting life with God.

When should you put it up?

Advent officially behins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, this year falling on Sunday, November 29.

However, there’s no right or wrong and if you want to put your tree up before or after Advent then so be it, we think you’re allowed to this year especially.

How long do they last?

With proper care, most real Christmas trees should last at least five weeks or more. That means, if you decorate for Christmas in late November, your tree should survive beyond the holiday festivities.

Where can I get a real Christmas tree in and around Gwent?

How do I dispose of my tree after Christmas?​

Real Christmas trees can be taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre for composting.

You can also chop it up into manageable pieces and put it in your garden waste bin.

Alternatively ou can contact the council and ask them to collect it for free. More information can be found on the council's website.

How will you be celebrating Christmas this year? Let us know in the comments.