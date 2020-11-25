UPDATE: 12pm - The road is now cleared.
EMERGENCY Services are currently dealing with an incident on a main Monmouthshire road.
The AA have reported that a vehicle was on fire, but that the fire has since been extinguished.
The incident has occurred on the A449 northbound, near the Usk turn off.
Traffic was held while the scene was made safe. Lane one of two remains closed northbound.
Gwent Police are advising motorists to avoid the area where possible.
Traffic remains heavy around the area.