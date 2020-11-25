WITH this year's Christmas celebrations set to involve plenty of spinning plates with the coronavirus restrictions set to be in place, it will be easy for some things to skip your mind during the festive season.

Although the working environment has changed for so many in 2020, one thing looks set to remain the same - the annual Secret Santa tradition.

It can be hard to find a good present (and the time) when you’re on a budget, so here is a list of some of the best (and most useful) Secret Santa gifts you can get for under £10.

Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury 2 Bottle Hand Care Set - £8.50

Give the perfect festive gift in the Covid era with this hand wash and lotion set. Users are left with their hands smelling like they’ve been to a Winter Wonderland. The set is available from Boots.

Natural Customisable Cookie Stamper - £10

Have you got a friend or colleague who got the baking bug during lockdown? Why not let them add their own personal touch to their bakes with a personalised cookie stamper? The stamp has interchangeable letters and numbers, letting bakers put messages on their sweet treats. The stamp is available for Oliver Bonas.

Luckies Scratch Map Travel Edition - £9.99

People may not have been able to travel as much over the last year because of the pandemic, but this scratch world map will be sure to get friends and family ready for another adventure. The perfect gift for someone getting ready for their next travel trip. Available from John Lewis.

Champneys 20 Mindful Minutes Candle Set - £5

If you have someone who wants to take some time to unwind from the daily hassles of 2020, then this mindful candle set is perfect. The set features 15 candles and base, with each candle offering 20 minutes of serene bliss. The set is available from Boots.

Giant Booze Games - £9.99

With more time being spent in the house than ever, and less at the pub, this giant booze game set is the perfect gift for the party loving coworker to play at home. Who knew chess and ludo could get so messy? The set contains two plastic layout boards, 32 plastic cups, custom printed play pieces and dice. Alcohol not included. Available from Guess What I Forgot.

Allsorted Sleep Coach Book - £7.99

This helpful book can be a nice gift for someone looking to deal with stress, anxiety and sleep problems. Full of expert tips, guidance, exercises and check-lists, it might be the perfect gift in a year full of anxieties. Available from John Lewis

Hot Chocolate Bombes Pack of Three - £10

What would Secret Santa be without some chocolate? This gift is perfect for the sweet tooth within your friend group. Containing three hot chocolate ‘bombes’ filled with mini marshmallows, they are perfect additions to a winter hot chocolate. Available from Oliver Bonas.

Patio & Greenhouse Gro-Bed - £8.99

If you know anyone who got into gardening through the lockdown period, why not gift them a patio gro-bed? The gro-bed is the perfect home for people to grow every season on the year, and holds an impressive 150 litres of compost. Available from Marshalls.

Rubik’s Cube - £9.99

It’s a classic, but the Rubik’s Cube is perfect for anyone looking to get away from their screens during a coffee break. Available from John Lewis.

Personalised photo cushion - £10

If you want to add a personalised touch on a gift, why not go for a photo pillow? MyPicture is currently offering their classic photo cushion for £10, allowing buyers to put a photo of their friends and family on the pillow.

A version of this article originally appeared on our sister title, The Scotsman.