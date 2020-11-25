Great news! There is a new solar park on the Gwent Levels which will mean a nice ride out into the country for the kids to play on the swings and roundabouts, bowling greens for the elderly, tennis courts for the active, and a patisserie for mums.
But no! Political lies again! It is a monstrous industrial power station in the wrong place!
We need more energy in the winter than in the summer.
The earth is nearer the Sun in winter than in the summer, but solar radiation is angled, hence the receptors need to be near vertical, as the vines in French Vineyards, but this only works on south facing hills where they won’t be in each others shadow. We abound in south facing hills doing nothing!
In the last cold January, I flew up the Usk Valley, the winter Sun burning hot on my face. Below me was a solar power station on level ground frozen solid, staring eyeless into a non existent summer sun, whilst the vertical trees steamed in the heat.
Don’t politicians go to school?
Ken Bowen
Whitson