IF THERE'S one thing most of us are missing right now, it's a holiday.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, initernational air travel has largely stopped in 2020, with aeroplanes grounded for large parts of the year.

But with the announcement of potentially viable vaccines, and the promise from the government we may return to 'life as normal' by May 2021, people are beginning to cast their minds forwards, and considering booking flights for a holiday next year.

It's a canny time to book, with Virgin Airways announcing a host of Black Friday deals for 2021 travel, and promising that travellers can buy without fear of losing out - they have COVID protections in place. Any bookings made during the Black Friday sales can be amended, and Virgin will waive their usual change fees.

"Best sale ever"





It's being heralded by the tour operator as their "best sale ever".

Flights to long-haul destinations have been heavily discounted, with return tickets available to locales such as Tel Aviv, New York, Orlando, Barbados and the Caribbean from under £300.

Flights are exiting London Heathrow, Manchester, Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, and Newcastle.

In addition to the bargain Economy flights, Virgin are also selling Upper Class return flights for a discounted £999 return, and Premium tickets from £599.

Those who belong to the Virgin Airway's rewards program, the Flying Club, will also receive 50% off reward flight bookings made during the Black Friday period.

If you don't have enough point to qualify for a sale-flight, you can purchase additional points, and receive 50% bonus points in addition if you buy 5,000 Virgin points or more.

The sale is now live, and will run through to Cyber Monday, November 30

For more details on flights and holiday packages available, visit here

*This article contains an affiliate link. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article.