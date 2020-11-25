AN ecstasy dealer who returned to trafficking the class A drug just after being released from prison is back in jail.

During an early morning raid at Ricky Dupon’s Newport home, he also tried to hide a bag of cannabis by throwing it out of the window.

The 28-year-old, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, was caught with 723.5g of cannabis, 10.34g of ecstasy and etizolam, a potent form of Valium dubbed the ‘blue plague’.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how ex-personal trainer Dupon was released from prison in May after being jailed in 2019 for possession with intent to supply ecstasy.

James Evans, prosecuting, said: “At 5am on October 5, the police executed a drugs warrant at the defendant’s address and he threw a bag out of the window.”

Officers also found cash, an electric bike and a Voodoo bicycle worth around £5,000.

The defendant admitted possession of amphetamine, cannabis and etizolam He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

Scott Bowen, representing Dupon, told how his client fell back into old habits when he was unable to find a job following his release from custody.

He said: “The defendant sought to obtain employment but found it difficult because of his previous convictions and he reverted to type.”

Mr Bowen added how Dupon was trying to support his young family: “He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle with sports cars and Rolex watches.

“His greatest mitigation are his early guilty pleas.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Thomas, told Dupon: “You tried to conceal evidence by throwing cannabis out of the window.

“You did seek to find employment but you found it hard because of your record.

“It’s a bit of a vicious circle.

“Class A drugs are a malign influence and do great harm to our communities.

“You were part of that process.”

He jailed the defendant for 40 months.

Dupon will face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on March 26.