A CWMBRAN primary school has closed its doors entirely due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
Maendy Primary School will remain close from today until the beginning of next week when, according to a council spokesperson, a decision will be made on whether to reopen.
A number of cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday night which led to the decision to close.
Pupils will receive resources to allow their learning to continue during the closure.
A council spokesperson said: “Due to a number of cases on Tuesday night, Maendy Primary school closed on Wednesday morning and will remain closed for the remainder of this week as a precautionary measure to protect children and families from further transmission.
"All pupils will receive resources to continue learning at home.
“The council’s Test, Trace and Protect team are supporting the school to investigate the cases and pupils or staff identified as having contact with cases will be required to isolate at home.
“The school will make a decision on Friday and will inform parents whether the school will reopen on Monday.”