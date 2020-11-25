A FURTHER 41 people have died across Wales as a result of coronavirus, Public Health Wales have reported.
The new deaths brings the total across Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,446 - however this figure does not record some deaths in the community and is known to be higher.
One of those 41 deaths was in Gwent, bringing the total number for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 441.
Cases have risen again in the region today, with 273 new cases reported out of 907 across Wales.
Caerphilly saw the most cases recorded in Gwent with 78.
There were 68 new cases reported in Newport, 61 in Torfaen, 49 in Blaenau Gwent, and 17 in Monmouthshire.
Over the lat seven days, the incidence rate in Blaenau Gwent is higher than anywhere else in the country, with 415.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
Torfaen is second on that list with 315 per 100,000 and Newport is fourth, behind Swansea, with 283.2 per 100,000.
By comparison, the average across Wales as a whole is 188.2 per 100,000 residents.
The number of cases across Wales has now passed 74,000, and stands at 74,735.
Here are all of the new cases that were recorded in Wales:
Cardiff - 116
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 104
Swansea - 98
Caerphilly - 78
Carmarthenshire - 71
Newport - 68
Torfaen - 61
Neath Port Talbot - 50
Blaenau Gwent - 49
Vale of Glamorgan - 33
Bridgend - 29
Ceredigion - 22
Monmouthshire - 17
Pembrokeshire - 15
Merthyr Tydfil - 14
Flintshire - 13
Powys - 11
Wrexham - 10
Denbighshire - 9
Conwy - 7
Anglesey - 6
Gwynedd - 3
Residents outside Wales - 21
Unknown location - 2
