CITY councillors in Newport have passed a motion aimed at reducing the impact of fireworks on pets and vulnerable people.

A motion proposed by Cllr Ray Truman calling to support the RSPCA in its campaign on the issue won cross party support at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

Under the motion, the council will require all public firework displays in the city to be advertised in advance of the event, allowing residents to take precautions for animals and vulnerable people.

The council will also promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks, including the precautions that can be taken.

Local suppliers will be encouraged to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.

The council will also write to Welsh and UK Governments over the issue, calling for legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks sold for public and private displays.

Proposing the motion, Cllr Truman said, while fireworks can bring enjoyment, they can also cause “significant problems and fear for other people and animals”.

“Something really needs to be done,” he said.

“These fireworks are too loud and they are frightening the life out of pets and people.”

Cllr Debbie Harvey said it is not only pets that suffer from the impact of fireworks.

“It also has a dramatic effect on our service men and women,” she said.

“That explosion puts them right back into a place of hell.

“PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is an awful thing to live with, not only for the person that suffers but their families.”

Conservative group leader Cllr Matthew Evans also gave his backing to the motion and said this year had seen a “huge increase” in private displays and a rise in complaints about the issue.

“But we don’t want to appear to be killjoys, and recognise the enjoyment they bring to many families,” he added.

Newport Independent Party group leader, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, said the motion was “very laudable”, but asked whether it would make an impact.

Cllr Whitehead said he had been ‘inundated’ with complaints about fireworks in his ward of Bettws this year, which he described as resembling “a smoky war zone”.

Ringland's Cllr Laura Lacey said she had heard of fireworks being ‘fired’ at people’s houses and at police vans this year.

“There were some really vulnerable people who were absolutely petrified for about three weeks,” she said.

Cllr William Routley called for a further report to be brought back to the council in six months, giving an update on how successful the motion had been.