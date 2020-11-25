MEGHAN Markle has opened up about her miscarriage heartbreak in an emotional opinion piece with the New York Times.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed how she lost her second child in July, with Prince Harry at her side while the couple were living in Los Angeles.
The duchess began her article by describing a typical morning, waking up and looking after her son Archie.
Her article for the New York Times read: "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.
"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.
“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.
“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”