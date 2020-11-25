A NEW Greggs bakery has opened in Cwmbran this week.

The latest store, at Llantarnam Lakeside Court, opened its doors on Monday.

Due to the pandemic, the store is currently only open for take away and Click and Collect.

READ MORE:

The opening comes as Greggs announced it would be opening 20 new shops across the UK during the remainder of 2020.

As well as stocking classic baked favourites, sweet treats and hot drinks, the new shop also stocks a range of vegan-friendly products, including the Vegan Steak Bake and Vegan Sausage Roll.

The store has created eight jobs in the area.

Dawn Scott, shop manager at Cwmbran said: “We are pleased to welcome customers from the local community into our new shop, offering them a range of tasty items on the go as well as through Click and Collect.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to have invested in Cwmbran, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

The Llantarnam shop opening times are Monday to Saturday, 6.30am to 5pm, and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.