PRINCE Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has spoken out on the “very, very sad” news after Meghan Markle revealed she had miscarried.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex wrote about the loss of her unborn baby while living in Los Angeles with Prince Harry.
She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.
“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.
“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”
Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, appeared on Wednesday morning’s instalment of Lorraine to discuss the devastating news with host, Lorraine Kelly.
'I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way'.— Lorraine (@lorraine) November 25, 2020
Prince Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, shares his condolences following the news that Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in July this year.
Watch in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/55Eg6rFdNP
Ms Kelly said: “I am sure you will want to join us - all of us here, in wishing all our love to Meghan.”
"And of course, to your nephew Harry because today we just found out the news she had a miscarriage, it is just terribly sad, isn't it?"
“It is Lorraine,” Earl Spencer responded. “I mean, I cannot imagine the agony of losing a child in this way for any couple.
“It is so sad and I totally agree with you. I am with you, all of my thoughts will be with them today.”