SELLING your home can be stressful at the best of times, let alone if it's been on the market for years.

There are lots of possible reasons that a property doesn’t sell, such as being in ill-repair or being overpriced.

According to home and lifestyle website The Spruce, potential buyers are mainly looking for a good location, space and future potential.

However, there might not be anything necessarily wrong with a property and the lack of interest can be down to poor marketing, the Money Saving Expert has a range of tips and tricks on choosing the best estate agent.

Whatever the reason, here are the homes in Gwent that just haven’t got any takers:

First listed: August 2018

Malpas Road, NP20

£300,000

This three-bedroom detached home on Malpas Road first appeared on Zoopla more than two years ago in August 2018.

The property has been extended to offer spacious accomodation and benefits from sitting on a large corner plot.

It has been reduced in price twice since first joining the market and is up for £30,000 less than the original asking price.

First listed: November 2018

School Houses, NP18

£319,950

Located on Hartridge Farm Road, just off the A48, this three-bedroom semi-detached house has recently been renovated to a high specification.

It first came on to the market in November 2018 at £319,950, it hasn't been on the market before that since 1999 when it sold for £76,000.

This gorgeous family home is close to the M$ and has a block paved driveway, large gardens and a spacious interior.

First listed: October 2018

St. Brides Netherwent, Caldicot NP26

£600,000

This semi-detached former Mill property is approximately 600 years old and is steeped in history.

The property has been a much loved family home with the current owners living in the property forthe last 40 years

In need of modernisation, the decor is stuck in the past with the olive bathroom suite and dated kitchen units.

However, the property has been very well looked after and cared for and the right buyer could really turn this property into something spectacular.

First listed: November 2018

Wellfield Road, Marshfield, CF3

£400,000

This property has been on the market for more than two years, the £15,000 price reduction in October 2019 has not helped the home sell.

With three large bedrooms, three reception rooms and sitting on a substantial plot - this detached property in Marshfield is an ideal family home.

First listed: December 2018

Alicia Crescent, Newport NP20

£140,000

In a city-centre location this property is well connected to transport links and is in close walking distance to shops and restaurants.

An ideal first-time buy this two-bedroom ground floor flat is well presented throughout.

Since arriving on the market in December 2018 this property has seen a £10,000 reduction and is now selling for less than it was bought for in 2007.

