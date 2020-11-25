WELSH TV show Gavin and Stacey will return - "one day".

The BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, shared the news when announcing this year's Christmas line-up.

However, Despite the massive popularity of last year's Gavin and Stacey special - and the shocking cliffhanger in which Ruth Jones' Nessa proposed to James Corden's Smithy - she said a follow-up had not been planned for this Christmas.

Ms Moore said: "That wasn't something that was going to happen this year. One day."

Gavin and Stacey is a hit TV show, largely filmed in Barry in Wales, and has three series - with the third ending in 2010.

There were also Christmas specials in 2008 and 2019.

Although there's no Gavin and Stacey Christmas special this year, Dawn French will return for a Vicar of Dibley special

Plus, this year's festive Dr Who will see a fan-favourite character return

Meanwhile, CBeebies has festive fun in store for the little ones, with the return of Christmas in Storyland taking children to an enchanting world of upbeat songs, dances and characters - including a yodelling Yeti and singing sea creatures.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said: “This has been a tough year for families across the UK and we’re really delighted that we’re still able to deliver our own joyful Christmas gift to our very special audience.

“We know just how much family anticipation surrounds the CBeebies Christmas Show and the magic, joy and musical sparkle of this festive treat accompanies an uplifting story which will have a particular resonance in 2020.”

Christmas In Storyland will be available to watch on Saturday, December 12, on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.