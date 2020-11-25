WITH Christmas quickly approaching many are trying to find time to shop for presents.
It is common for beauty and fashion retailers to close at around 5pm - which is not ideal for those who work 9am-5pm and don't have time to get out of work.
Cwmbran Centre have the answer, as they are now offering late night shopping every Wednesday and Thursday until 7pm in December – from Wednesday, December 2 to Wednesday, December 23.
Here are the participating retailers:
- Asda – open until midnight
- Boots
- Boswells
- Brown Bears Coffee House – open until 6pm
- Cancer Research – open until 6.30pm
- Cane and Able – from Wednesday, November 9
- Card Value
- Costa
- Claire’s Accessories
- Clintons
- Chans Noodle Bar – open until 10.30pm
- Doodlebug – open until 6pm
- Dominos – open until midnight
- Home Bargains
- House of Fraser
- Holland and Barrett
- HMV
- Heron Foods – open until 8pm
- Iceland
- Jack and Jones
- JD Sports
- John Fielding – open until 10pm
- KFC – open until 11pm
- Market Village
- Matalan – open until 8pm
- McDonalds – open until midnight
- Mr Chippy – open until 6pm
- MenKind
- Mountain Warehouse
- New Look
- Pandora
- Primark – open until 8pm
- Papa Johns – open until 10:30pm
- Shaws the Drapers
- Sports Direct
- Superdrug
- Smiggle – open on Wednesday, December 23 until 8pm
- Subway
- The Calendar Club
- The Works
- The Fragrance Shop
- The Perfume Shop – starting from Thursday, December 10
- The Entertainer – open until 8pm
- Warren James
- Wilko
- WHSmith
Thursday evenings only:
- The Body Shop
The above list is subject to change.