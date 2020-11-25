IF YOU are supporting this year’s Santa Appeal in Torfaen, the drop off day and time for Pontypool Civic Centre has changed.
The Santa Appeal donates gifts to children and young people who would otherwise miss out at Christmas time.
The change is as follows:
Pontypool Civic Centre: December 1 and 8 (9am - 4pm)
Other venues are detailed below:
- TYPSS, The Studio, Oldbury Business Estate, Cwmbran NP44 3JU: December 1 and 8 (9am - 5pm)
- Cwmbran Shopping Centre, Customer Services Desk (by Specsavers/Wilco): November 26 and 27, December 4 and 10 (1.30pm – 4pm)
- Garnsychan Partnership, 55 Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, NP4 7LH: November 26, December 2 and 9 (11am -3pm)
- Co-star, The Threepenny Bit Community Hall, Cwmbran, NP44 4SX: December 1 and 8 (10am – 2pm)
To donate a gift call 01633 647539 from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm, and you will be given a name, an age and a reference number of a child.
These details must be attached to the donated gift which should be left unwrapped.
You can also donate non-perishable food to make up hampers for young people aged 16 and over who are living alone.
Once your gift is ready you can to deliver it to one of the drop off points across the borough.
The Santa Appeal will close on Friday, December 11.