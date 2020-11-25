THE A4042 between Cwmbran and Pontypool is closed in both directions.
The road will be closed from the A472 Interchange, or the McDonald's Roundabout, to the Rechem Roundabout.
The closures are in place due to road works.
This will be in place from 8pm this evening to 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday).
Diversions can be taken through New Inn using Newport Road and The Highway, or through Pontymoile and Griffithstown using Stafford Road, Sunnybank Road, Greenhill Road and Avondale Road.