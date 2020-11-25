The recent agreement between the UK government and the leaders of the devolved administrations that up to three households will be able to meet up during a five-day Christmas period is welcome news for everyone.

The pandemic and various lockdowns and firebreaks may have helped stem the spread of the virus but they’ve also had a detrimental effect on people’s mental health. It’s therefore good news that the restrictions will be partially eased over the festive period to allow us all a glimmer of normal life.

The exciting news that Covid-19 vaccinations could start taking place before the end of 2020 also gives us some hope of a brighter future.

I recently questioned the Health Minister on how, with limited stocks, the rollout of the vaccine will be prioritised. Care home residents and staff should be first in the queue for the vaccine along with the over 70s and vulnerable groups.

These are early days but the revelation that the new vaccines are more than 70 per cent effective (and in some cases more than 90 per cent) provides light at the end of the tunnel.

In other developments, this month has seen the early opening of the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, a modern 470-bed facility which represents a step change in the delivery of critical care across south east Wales. There are however questions which still need to be addressed.

One NHS worker confided in me that the sensible transition from wards to rooms in itself means good staffing levels are needed to monitor patients so it’s important that this is achieved.

It also remains vital that transport links to the new hospital are improved. I continue to call for the A4042 through Monmouthshire to be upgraded as well as for better public transport links to the hospital. Through all this Nevill Hall will continue to play a central role as Monmouthshire’s general hospital so its remaining services need to be properly supported.

As we start the process of “building back better”, the UK government’s plans for expanding renewable energy and phasing out petrol and hybrid cars by 2030.

This is highly ambitious and will require a massive overhaul of our electricity supplies and the electric car charging network in Wales, particularly in rural areas where public charging points are few and far between. I’m calling on the Welsh Government to meet this challenge and lay the foundations for a brighter, greener future.