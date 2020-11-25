THE OFFICE of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent (OPCC) has become the first of its kind in Wales to be awarded the Children and Young People's Participation Standards Charter.

The charter pledges a commitment to work toward the seven National Participation Standards when engaging and working with children and young people.

The participation standards aim to help organisations put children and young people at the centre of their work when shaping processes, plans and projects.

They are: the right to all the information to make a decision, the right to a choice of what to be involved with, to right to face no discrimination, the right to have their voice respected, the right to learn and to have the opportunities to develop, the right to feedback on their ideas, and the right to be at the centre of any decisions made which affect children.

Gwent OPCC was one of ten groups, including youth clubs from across Caerphilly, who were recently successful in achieving the charter.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert said: “I am delighted that my office has been awarded the Children and Young People's Participation Standards Charter. My team and I are committed to ensuring the voices of children and young people are heard when shaping plans and policies, so I am pleased that this work has been recognised.

“My office works in partnership with many statutory and voluntary youth organisations across Gwent and funds many youth projects which provide fundamental support to divert our future generations from crime and anti-social behaviour. The impact these projects have is vital in protecting and reassuring our communities.

“The signing of the charter is the first step in achieving the National Participation Standards Kitemark award. The Kitemark process will assess how well my office engages, listens and feedback information to children and young people. I have every confidence this will be achieved in the future.”

Caerphilly Youth Forum young inspectors were integral to awarding the charter. The young team assessed the evidence provided by Gwent OPCC, including the annual Youth Question Time event and the ‘Stay In For Gwent’ social media campaign, which was led by young people to encourage their peers to stay home and stay safe during the spring lockdown.