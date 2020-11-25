GWENT Police are appealing for information after a person was reported pouring "an unknown substance" over a parked car in Pontnewydd.
The reported incident took place on Govilon Place, just off Mount Pleasant Road, in the early hours of Friday, November 20.
The person was spotted pouring the "substance" onto a red Ford Focus.
A police spokeswoman said: "Sometime in the early hours of [Friday, November 20] unknown persons poured an unknown substance onto a Red Ford Focus that was parked at Govilon Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.
"Please call 101 if you can assist with the enquiries quoting number 2000424083.
"Enquiries are ongoing."