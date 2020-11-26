A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEWPORT

GARETH REES MILLER, 31, of Russell Drive, Malpas, Newport, was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, burglary with intent at Budget Vets and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay £273 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS ANTHONY CLARKE, 27, of Nelson Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge following his guilty to plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

CHANNING MICHAEL BALE, 27, of Vivian Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and the criminal damage of a police car.

He was also ordered to pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LOGAN JAMES WELCH, 29, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at The Wave, Kingsway.

MICHAEL JOHN NIGEL ELLUL, 32, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and obstructing a constable.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

DAFYDD JONES, 45, of Forge Lane, Pontypool, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted assault by beating and public disorder.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

TIMOTHY LYN MEREDITH, 51, of Grove Place, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug-driving with cocaine in his blood and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £357 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JULIE ANNE JOYCE WILLIAMS, 55, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug-driving with amphetamine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS JONES, 65, of Mamhilad, Pontypool, was banned from driving for two months and ordered to pay £1,280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

MICHAEL HAYDN IVOR PRICE, 21, of Bowleaze, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.