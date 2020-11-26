THESE four men appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court and admitted trying to solicit sexual services from prostitutes in Newport.
SAFDAR ALI, 67, of Caerleon Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on September 12 at Commercial Road, Newport.
He was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
HASSAN AHMED, 22, of Alexandra Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on October 2 at Enterprise Way, Newport.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
DANIEL PODLEWSKI, 38, of Baillie Smith Avenue, Sofrydd, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on September 15 at Commercial Road, Newport.
He was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
SHAUN THOMAS, 54, of Coed Camlas, New Inn, Pontypool, admitted he solicited another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place on October 16 at Enterprise Way, Newport.
He was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and surcharge.