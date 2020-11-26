THE RSPCA has raised serious concerns about the welfare of animals featured on the new series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - which is based in Wales.

The charity's scientific and inspectorate experts have been monitoring the show over the past week.

Incidents they view as concerning this year so far have included:

• Invertebrates being crushed;

• Animals likely to have been caused stress by being put in small boxes, enclosed spaces and mishandled when celebrities reach for stars;

• Campers being locked in vaults with live corn snakes potentially causing them fear.

A number of the animals used in the challenges, such as cockroaches and crickets, are invertebrates and have no protection under the law.

"While we understand that I'm a Celeb is a popular TV show, we're asking them to stop using living creatures as props and objects to crank up the fear factor," said a spokesman.

"At a time when important discussions about animal sentience (being able to feel joy and distress) are taking place - we are concerned using animals in this way sends a troubling message that their lives can be so easily disregarded for quick entertainment.

"There have also been incidents where animals have been killed for no other purpose than entertainment.

"The show’s messaging and the potential to prompt copycat activity is also worrying and deliberately portraying certain species as nasty or frightening or as objects that can be used purely for entertainment rather than sentient living creatures is totally against the RSPCA’s ethos.

"We made our concerns clear to the production company ahead of filming starting for the latest series in the UK but were disappointed to be told that they would continue to be using animals in this way during this series."