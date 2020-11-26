Chancellor Rishi Sunak has “made the wrong choices and broken promises” to Wales in his Spending Review, the country’s finance minister has said.

Rebecca Evans said the £1.3 billion funding increase for the Welsh Government for 2021/22 through the Barnett formula failed to support a “fair recovery” across the UK.

On Wednesday, Ms Evans said in a tweet: “The Chancellor has made the wrong choices and broken promises today.

“The wrong call on pay is unfair and only squeezes our budgets further. Wales has been betrayed on post EU funding in a Spending Review that does not support a fair recovery across the UK.”

Mr Sunak’s announcement on the review for spending across the UK included a freeze on public sector pay apart from NHS workers and the lowest paid.

But as health and education is devolved in Wales, it will be up to the Welsh Government whether its own health workers and teaching staff are treated in the same way as England’s.

Wales will also receive around £110 million less from Westminster in agriculture funding than the £350 million a year the country currently receives from the European Union.

The UK Government said the additional funding was more than double the £600 million provided for 2020/21 at the 2019 Spending Round.

In a statement, Mr Sunak said: “Today’s Spending Review underlines our commitment to the people of Wales as we look to the future.

“It provides billions of pounds to fight coronavirus, deliver the people’s priorities and drive the UK’s recovery

“The Treasury is, has been, and will always be the Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom. And this is a Spending Review for the whole United Kingdom.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: “The Chancellor’s package of measures delivers for Wales as we plan our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”